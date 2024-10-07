Royal Oak resident: Oakview Cemetery's mausoleum has serious problems

The mausoleum at Oakview Cemetery in Royal Oak is where many of John Sdao's loved ones have been laid to rest, including his child.

But now, he is concerned about the mausoleum's condition.

"I used to stop in all the time," Sdao said. "And (now) I don't – maybe once a week."

While he would like to visit his family there more often, Sdao says the place of peace has serious problems.

"I say what I need to say and I leave. The sewer flies are all over me," Sdao said. "You go, and you're praying, you got your eyes closed, and you're just like ‘OMG, I gotta get out of here.' When you leave you have to shake your head a little because they'll try to get into your hair."

Sdao is a plumber. He says the septic system isn't being maintained at Oakview Cemetery, which is attracting sewer flies and lots of other bugs.

The mausoleum also appears to have mold on the carpet and a leaky roof.

"Every time it rains we get water, and we get it behind this wall," Sdao said.

The wall is where people have been laid to rest. The water seeps out onto the floor and the fan blows it dry, but water stains can still be seen on the carpet and cabinet.

"I don't really understand why they don't take care of it. They say 'we'll look into it' – a month goes by, six months goes by, and we're still in the same position," Sdao said. "It's really upsetting. It's really disappointing."

"You paid for something they're supposed to maintain the building. That's their end of the bargain. That's part of their contract," he added.

The family has been complaining for years – to management, to the state, but so far the problems have yet to be resolved.

FOX 2 Detroit reached out for comment but have yet to hear back from Everstory Partners, the company that owns Oakview Cemetery.

As for Sdao, he's ready to get a lawer.

"They treat it like it's a basement or a garage," Sdao said. It's just a building with loved ones in there, but they don't have their loved ones in here, so they don't care."