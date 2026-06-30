Royal Oak Taco Fest starting a day late due to extreme heat
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Due to extreme heat forecasted in Metro Detroit this week, Royal Oak Taco Fest will begin Friday instead of Thursday.
Highs are expected to be near 100, with the heat index into the 100s.
Taco Fest was scheduled to run from Thursday until Sunday, but will now only be three days long.
"From the first bite to the final encore, the festival is ready to roll into the weekend with a full lineup beginning Friday, along with an added focus on comfort, shade and hydration," said Jon Witz, Royal Oak Taco Fest producer. "From tacos and tequila to live music, cultural programming and family experiences, Royal Oak Taco Fest is set for a high-energy Fourth of July weekend designed to keep the celebration going strong throughout the entire event."
Taco Fest activities
Taco Fest will have plenty of fun for families, including magicians, jugglers, sing-along artists, puppet shows, art stations, hands-on science projects with the Michigan Science Center, a giant slide, bounce houses, and more.
Other live entertainment includes aerialists and stilt walkers, bubble artists, fire dancers, roller skaters and lucha libre wrestling.
America 250 activities
In addition to the activities that will be held throughout the event, special programming is planned for July 4 and 5 as part of the Royal Oak Historical Society's "Join the Revolution."
This includes:
- Meet-and-greets with "George and Martha Washington" reenactors
- Revolutionary-themed games and trivia
- Interactive historical activities for children
- A printed "Declaration of Independence" signing experience using feather pens
- A designated "Founders Lounge" VIP area
- A welcome toast with iced tea
Taco Fest hours
Festival hours 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4; and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, July 5.
The event will be located east of Main Street between 11 Mile Road and 4th Street, centered around Centennial Commons and portions of the Royal Oak City Complex parking lots.
Taco Fest tickets
Advance tickets are currently available online starting at $6 for a limited time.
Children ages 6-10 are $5, while children ages 5 and younger receive free admission.
Additional pricing tiers will be available through July 1, while group ticket packages are available for as low as $5 each.
Tickets purchased at the door are $12.
Food lineup
GF - Gluten Free options
V - Vegetarian / Vegan options
Bellawix Bakehouse
Bowdler’s Concessions
Burrito King- GF, V
Buster’s
Cuernos Chuecos
Cinnabon
Cousins Maine Lobster
Detroit Royal Eats
Don Polo
Dos Locos Burritos
Egg Roll Diva
Galindo's- GF, V
Guac & Roll
Gweenies
Howdy Doodle Ice Cream Coach
Jackson 5 Star Bistro
Jackson 5 Star Catering
Jackson 5 Star Elephant Ear
Jackson 5 Star Lemonade
Ke’Niya’s Kitchen
Kona Ice- GF, V
Lekker Choco Treats
Los Perrones- GF, V
Maui Mike’s
Melt Down Creamery
Mezcal- GF, V
Mr. Deep Fried
Nepantla Cafe
Real Taco Express- GF, V
Sabor del Gordo
Selena's Taqueria
Señor Tacos- GF, V
Smoke Ring BBQ
Tacos El Caballo- GF, V
Tacos El Rodeo - GF, V
Taste Beyond Bowls
The Drunken Rooster
The Grand Azteca
The Hyve
The Potato Pit- V
The Taco Cartel
Truckin Waffles Taco Truck
The Whole Enchilada- GF, V