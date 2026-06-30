Royal Oak Taco Fest starting a day late due to extreme heat

The Brief Royal Oak's Taco Fest is starting a day later than planned due to this week's high heat. The festival will now run from Friday through Sunday.



Due to extreme heat forecasted in Metro Detroit this week, Royal Oak Taco Fest will begin Friday instead of Thursday.

Highs are expected to be near 100, with the heat index into the 100s.

Taco Fest was scheduled to run from Thursday until Sunday, but will now only be three days long.

"From the first bite to the final encore, the festival is ready to roll into the weekend with a full lineup beginning Friday, along with an added focus on comfort, shade and hydration," said Jon Witz, Royal Oak Taco Fest producer. "From tacos and tequila to live music, cultural programming and family experiences, Royal Oak Taco Fest is set for a high-energy Fourth of July weekend designed to keep the celebration going strong throughout the entire event."

Taco Fest activities

Taco Fest will have plenty of fun for families, including magicians, jugglers, sing-along artists, puppet shows, art stations, hands-on science projects with the Michigan Science Center, a giant slide, bounce houses, and more.

Other live entertainment includes aerialists and stilt walkers, bubble artists, fire dancers, roller skaters and lucha libre wrestling.

America 250 activities

In addition to the activities that will be held throughout the event, special programming is planned for July 4 and 5 as part of the Royal Oak Historical Society's "Join the Revolution."

This includes:

Meet-and-greets with "George and Martha Washington" reenactors

Revolutionary-themed games and trivia

Interactive historical activities for children

A printed "Declaration of Independence" signing experience using feather pens

A designated "Founders Lounge" VIP area

A welcome toast with iced tea

Taco Fest hours

Festival hours 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4; and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, July 5.

The event will be located east of Main Street between 11 Mile Road and 4th Street, centered around Centennial Commons and portions of the Royal Oak City Complex parking lots.

Taco Fest tickets

Advance tickets are currently available online starting at $6 for a limited time.

Children ages 6-10 are $5, while children ages 5 and younger receive free admission.

Additional pricing tiers will be available through July 1, while group ticket packages are available for as low as $5 each.

Tickets purchased at the door are $12.

Get tickets here.

Food lineup

GF - Gluten Free options

V - Vegetarian / Vegan options

Bellawix Bakehouse

Bowdler’s Concessions

Burrito King- GF, V

Buster’s

Cuernos Chuecos

Cinnabon

Cousins Maine Lobster

Detroit Royal Eats

Don Polo

Dos Locos Burritos

Egg Roll Diva

Galindo's- GF, V

Guac & Roll

Gweenies

Howdy Doodle Ice Cream Coach

Jackson 5 Star Bistro

Jackson 5 Star Catering

Jackson 5 Star Elephant Ear

Jackson 5 Star Lemonade

Ke’Niya’s Kitchen

Kona Ice- GF, V

Lekker Choco Treats

Los Perrones- GF, V

Maui Mike’s

Melt Down Creamery

Mezcal- GF, V

Mr. Deep Fried

Nepantla Cafe

Real Taco Express- GF, V

Sabor del Gordo

Selena's Taqueria

Señor Tacos- GF, V

Smoke Ring BBQ

Tacos El Caballo- GF, V

Tacos El Rodeo - GF, V

Taste Beyond Bowls

The Drunken Rooster

The Grand Azteca

The Hyve

The Potato Pit- V

The Taco Cartel

Truckin Waffles Taco Truck

The Whole Enchilada- GF, V