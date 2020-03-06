Sajo's scallion crusted sole recipe

It's another Fish Fry Friday!

Jim Sage and Chef Larry Lajoie joined us on The Nine from Sajo's to share a seafood recipe with us, perfect for this Lenten season. You can get his scallion encrusted sole recipe below.

RECIPE FOR SCALLION ENCRUSTED FILET OF SOLE

Sauce

12 on canned diced tomatoes

1/4 cup fresh garlic

2oz fresh basil

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 tsp salt and pepper

1/2 cup Garlic oil

1/4 Cup Capers

1/4 Cup white wine

3 oz Diced Red onions

Drain chef style tomatoes, mix remaining ingredients, sautee onions then add all ingredients and finish with white wine

For the Sole

Breading Mixture: Panko breading, Salt, pepper and garlic to taste, Diced scallions ( Mix all together)

Flour, Egg wash ( 3 eggs and 1 cup of milk)