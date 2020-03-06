Sajo's scallion crusted sole recipe
(FOX 2) - It's another Fish Fry Friday!
Jim Sage and Chef Larry Lajoie joined us on The Nine from Sajo's to share a seafood recipe with us, perfect for this Lenten season. You can get his scallion encrusted sole recipe below.
RECIPE FOR SCALLION ENCRUSTED FILET OF SOLE
Sauce
12 on canned diced tomatoes
1/4 cup fresh garlic
2oz fresh basil
1/4 cup lemon juice
1 tsp salt and pepper
1/2 cup Garlic oil
1/4 Cup Capers
1/4 Cup white wine
3 oz Diced Red onions
Drain chef style tomatoes, mix remaining ingredients, sautee onions then add all ingredients and finish with white wine
For the Sole
Breading Mixture: Panko breading, Salt, pepper and garlic to taste, Diced scallions ( Mix all together)
Flour, Egg wash ( 3 eggs and 1 cup of milk)