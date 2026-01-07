Salt Lake City church shooting leaves 2 dead and multiple injured

The Brief Two people are dead, and six others are injured after a shooting in Salt Lake City at a church. Police say the shooting occurred after an argument in the parking lot that led to gunfire.



Two people were killed in a shooting that occurred outside a church during a funeral service in Salt Lake City, Utah.

What they're saying:

Officials report that eight people were shot at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during a funeral service. Two of the victims have died.

Police say the shooting occurred after an argument in the parking lot that led to gunfire.

The suspect was still at large and the identity of the shooter is still unknown.