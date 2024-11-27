Salvation Army of Metro Detroit gives winter clothing to those in need before Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and you have heard talks about the colder temperatures and snow on the way this holiday weekend. Meanwhile, people in Detroit are getting help just in time when it comes to staying warm.

Sarah Parker wants people who judge her to know they got it all wrong.

"They see a homeless person on the street, a dirty person or whatever the case might be," said Parker told FOX 2.

That’s why, on the day before Thanksgiving, she’s grateful the Salvation Army of Metro Detroit sees her with compassion. As she receives food items from the Salvation Army’s Bed & Bread truck.

"Today, the Salvation Army is doing what we do every single day of the year," said Jamie Winkler, Ex-Director of the Salvation Army Harbor Light System. "We go out with our bed and bread program, and we’re going to serve 3,800 meals."

The Salvation Army also partnered with Meridian Health.

"They seen a need, and they’re giving out over 1,000 winter items. That's including coats, hats and gloves," said Winkler. "They’re joining us today as we give thanks."

Many mobile units made several stops Wednesday, the first stop right at the Rosa Parks Transit Center.

"There’s approximately 11,000 homeless individuals in the city of Detroit and only about 1900 shelter beds, so there’s a major gap and the Rosa Parks Transit Center for so many people is a place to come and get out of the cold," said Winkler.

The Salvation Army understands these services are crucial, but other services are needed to help people get that new start.

"We’re providing case management and support for those that are wanting to get into a homeless shelter, get into a treatment center. We’re here to help and meet people where they’re at," said Winkler.