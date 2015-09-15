Samsung SDIA: Mechanical Engineer

article

Samsung SDIA is looking for a Mechanical Engineer that would be responsible for the engineering of structural, mechanical thermal systems, and the coordination of efforts between various engineering disciplines (EE, ME, MCAD, MFG).

ESSENTIAL ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Explore subject area, define scope, select problems for investigation, formulate and present specific proposals.

Develop mechanical components from concept to serial production.

Manage mechanical components in the program BOM, release components according to the program milestone requirements and assist with manufacturing engineering integration for product launch REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering required.

· Three or more years of experience in a closely related field is preferred. Some experience in battery systems preferred.

Follow the link to apply. Mechanical Engineer