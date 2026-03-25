Scammers posing as Michigan State Police to contact employers of people on sex offender registry

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Scammers pretending to be with Michigan State Police are preying on people on the state's sex offender registry.

According to MSP, the scammers are calling employers of people who are on the registry, which are listed on offenders' registry profiles. These scammers are trying to get personal information and payment for outstanding warrants and fees.

The callers identify themselves as Trooper Callahan, and provide badge number 1062. However, this is not how police will contact people for payment or personal information.

Employers who receive such calls should hang up.