Search held for missing kayaker on Detroit River by US Coast Guard

article

The US Coast Guard spent Sunday searching for a missing 63-year-old man on the Detroit River. After resuming the search at first light Monday, by 11 a.m. a representative from the Coast Guard said it had been called off and there were no plans to resume it.

James Kuntz was on the water in his red kayak when he was reported missing Sunday. He was seen Friday at the Detroit Yacht Club wearing a Hawaiian shirt.

On Sunday a US Coast Guard Sector Detroit issued an urgent marine information broadcast. A Coast Guard station Belle Isle small boat and a helicopter crew were used in the search.

A public Facebook post being shared by DYC members said that Kuntz was last seen Saturday morning.

"His truck was left in the parking lot, keys and wallet on his boat," the post says. "He is an avid Kayaker and his kayak is missing. We’ve contacted the police, coast guard and called every hospital. He is nowhere to be found."

Anyone with information to assist search efforts should contact Sector Detroit at 313-568-9560.

