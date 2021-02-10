Secretary of State pushes for election changes including early in-person voting

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has an ambitious plan out there to re-work how parts of the state's elections are done.

There are several parts to the Democrat's plan including limiting how close to a polling place people can open carry. To make it happen, it will take work between both sides of the political aisle.

Benson's proposal includes:

Requiring absentee ballot applications mailed to registered voters every election.

Ballots postmarked by Election Day and received shortly after, are counted.

Establish early in-person voting.

Make Election Day a state holiday.

Prohibit open carry of firearms within 100 feet of a voting location.

