Secretary of State pushes for election changes including early in-person voting

Published 
Michigan
FOX 2 - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has an ambitious plan out there to re-work how parts of the state's elections are done.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wants big changes for future elections

There are several parts to the Democrat's plan including limiting how close to a polling place people can open carry. To make it happen, it will take work between both sides of the political aisle.

Benson's proposal includes:

  • Requiring absentee ballot applications mailed to registered voters every election.
  • Ballots postmarked by Election Day and received shortly after, are counted.
  • Establish early in-person voting. 
  • Make Election Day a state holiday. 
  • Prohibit open carry of firearms within 100 feet of a voting location.

