Secretary of State pushes for election changes including early in-person voting
FOX 2 - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has an ambitious plan out there to re-work how parts of the state's elections are done.
There are several parts to the Democrat's plan including limiting how close to a polling place people can open carry. To make it happen, it will take work between both sides of the political aisle.
Benson's proposal includes:
- Requiring absentee ballot applications mailed to registered voters every election.
- Ballots postmarked by Election Day and received shortly after, are counted.
- Establish early in-person voting.
- Make Election Day a state holiday.
- Prohibit open carry of firearms within 100 feet of a voting location.
