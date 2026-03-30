Security response in Temple Israel attack praised; more defense for religious houses expected

The Brief Security for Jewish community buildings is being beefed up after the recent attack at Templ Israel. The FBI said gunman Ayman Ghazali was inspired by the terror group Hezbollah.



The Temple Israel community is standing strong while boosting security after the attack.

The backstory:

There is a redoubling of efforts to boost security at Temple Israel and other Jewish community buildings around the area in the wake of the attack.

On March 12, Ayman Ghazali drove a truck full of explosives into the building. Armed with 300 rounds of ammunition and an AR-style rifle, he shot himself fatally during a gunfight with security.

Ghazali had large amounts of gasoline aboard the truck in containers and more than $2,000 in fireworks, to "boobytrap" his car and kill as many Jews as possible he posted online the FBI said.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit recently announced a $1 million investment to strengthen security systems at more than 50 local Jewish organizations.

"Based on the evidence gathered to date. We assess this attack to be a Hezbollah inspired act of terrorism, purposely targeting the Jewish community and the largest Jewish temple in Michigan," said Jennifer Runyan, FBI Detroit Special Agent in Charge. "In this case, the evidence shows the attacker was motivated and inspired by Hezbollah's militant ideology."

Runyan said that the FBI did not have Ghazali on its radar previously and had no criminal record.

She praised the synagogue security and local police response.

"I want to extend a deep thanks to my federal, state and local partners," she said. "As well as the Jewish community organizations that have worked with us throughout this response. Their partnership has been and continues to be essential to our investigative efforts, as well as our shared mission to keep the Jewish community safe from any future threats."

A state representative from Farmington Hills said there are some bills moving through the state legislature right now to deal with terrorism and defend against these types of attacks.

A contingent of multiple agencies work together to defend against possible soft target attacks.

In the meantime, federal authorities at today’s press conference also talked about how multiple agencies are continuing their work in watching for anything that could be considered another threat.

"To everyone in West Bloomfield Township please know that our commitment to your safety is our highest priority," said West Bloomfield Police Chief Dale Young. "We safeguard this community through constitutional policing, vigilance and strong partnerships.

"Your officers are alert, engaged, and ready to respond to any threat. We continue to collaborate closely with our law enforcement partners gathering intelligence and adopting our operational plans as needed."

Nationally about $700 million has been raised to provide added security at Jewish community buildings across the country.



