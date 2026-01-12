article

The Brief The Detroit Red Wings will honor Sergei Federov on Monday, retiring his No. 91 jersey before the team's game at LCA. Federov left the Soviet Union to join the Wings in 1990 and would later spend 13 seasons with the team. The ceremony is scheduled before the Wings play the Carolina Hurricanes.



The Detroit Red Wings will honor one of their own on Monday ahead of the team's game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena.

Sergei Federov spent years with the team, helping them to three Stanley Cup championships that arrived during a decade of dominance in the NHL.

The No. 91 jersey worn by Federov will be hung from the rafters ahead of Monday's game, enshrining the Russian forward among the best to play for Hockeytown.

Wings to retire Federov's jersey number: How to watch

Federov's jersey number will officially be retired during the ceremony, which is scheduled to start at 5:40 p.m. at LCA.

Already inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, Federov's recognition in Detroit comes almost two decades after he left the NHL. While he would continue to play in Russia, some of Federov's most notable moments in hockey came during his time in Detroit.

The celebration of that tenure will be broadcast on Fanduel Sports Network. If fans want to watch the ceremony, they're encouraged to get to the game by 5:30 p.m.

Ahead of the ceremony, Federov penned a letter to fans and the organization, thanking both for a chance to play for the franchise.

The letter starts with him leaving the Soviet Union, hopping on a plane sent by team owner Mike Ilitch. "A lot of thoughts were going through my 20-year-old mind. But I was excited to open this new chapter called the Detroit Red Wings."

He said the team embraced him like he was part of the family.

"Before the season even started I felt welcome, I felt comfortable. I adjusted quickly to my new life."

"A few years later, we were chasing the Stanley Cup. It had been a long time since this precious trophy had arrived in Detroit. Those were exciting times. We never thought we couldn't get it done. Every season we played chasing this important wonderful trophy, for us it was exciting."

He credited the fans with helping the team win the cup in 1997.

"I would like to say thank you to the fans, to my former teammates, to the owner-ship that's been so great to the players since I arrived to the Detroit Red Wings that first summer in 1990," he wrote.