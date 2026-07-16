When will Michigan skies clear? Wildfire smoke could depart temporarily

The Brief Some relief is on the way for Michigan as smokey weather is expected to move out of the skies by midday Friday. The reprieve will be brief however as smoke is expected to return by Saturday. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for all of Friday.



Might there be some relief on the way?

Caught between extreme heat, hazy skies, and some of the world's worst air quality, Michigan is desperate for some respite from what has been a brutal stretch of weather in July.

The good news is that clear skies are on the way. The bad news is, it may not last long.

Wildfire smoke clearing out

Timeline:

Michigan spent all of Thursday with very unhealthy air quality, gaining notoriety that has become a common theme over the past few summers, according to the Air Quality Index.

Canadian wildfire smoke is expected to move further eastward thanks to winds blowing out of the southwest portion of the state.

Some clarity is expected by 10 a.m. on Friday when the winds shift, bringing in cleaner and breathable air by midday.

It will be that way until midday Saturday when the smoke blowing from north of Lake Superior drifts back south over the state. However, it is not expected to be as severe.

Sunday could see the lingering effects of the smoke.

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Air Quality Alert in effect

Big picture view:

An Air Quality Effect remains in effect through Friday for elevated levels of fine particulate matter.

The 2.5pm is the result of wildfires burning up north and being released into the atmosphere. At the levels Michigan is seeing, it's harmful to even healthy people to breathe in.

Recommendations

Everyone should seek cleaner air indoors and keep activity levels low.

While indoors, take action to improve the indoor air quality such as: closing windows and minimize opening of doors, if HVAC systems are not equipped with MERV-13 filters or higher, use portable air cleaners, avoid activities that make indoor air quality worse: burning candles, using vacuums without a HEPA filter, using gas stoves more than necessary, smoking, spraying aerosol products.

If you have to be outdoors for short periods of time, your advised to wear an N-95 mask or respirator.