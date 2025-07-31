Semi-truck crash through median wall causes I-696 closure at 11 Mile

The Brief A jack-knifed semi-truck driven by a Houston, Texas, man caused a closure on I-696 Thursday morning. The crash cleanup was further complicated by a massive fuel spill. The accident happened westbound near 11 Mile in Warren with the truck driver crashing into the median wall.



A jack-knifed semi-truck crash caused the closure of I-696 at 11 Mile in both directions Thursday morning.

The backstory:

Michigan State Police said the 41-year-old driver from Houston, Texas, felt the semi start to swerve due to driving too fast in wet road conditions.

He then lost control and drove through the median wall.

There were no reported injuries and no other vehicles involved, state police said.

The freeway is currently closed for clean up and there is no estimate of when the freeway will re open.

By 6:30 a.m. the right lane westbound was open for traffic to inch by the scene, according to MDOT.

The freeway eastbound is closed from from Couzens to Mound.

Crews are currently working to clean up the crash on the Dequindre curve. Hazmat cleanup is underway due to a fuel spill across all lanes coming from the accident.

"Drivers need to remember when the weather gets bad, slow down," said F/Lt. Mike Shaw said in a post on X. "We were very lucky that no one was hurt in this crash, but the damage caused and the inconvenience to drivers in the area was substantial. It is important to remember that the weather does not cause crashes, drivers do."

Michigan State Police say both tanks are leaking from the truck - which has about 300 gallons of fuel.

The barrier wall at the scene also suffered damage creating more of a mess amid the heavy rain this morning.

"We are on scene for crash cleanup, barrier wall needs clean up & repair and hazmat cleanup of fuel / oil," said a spokesperson for MDOT.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.