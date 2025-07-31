Rain flooding shuts down Inkster Road at I-94

article

Rain overnight into the morning continues to cause problems on the road and freeways.

Southbound Inkster Road at I-94 is completely flooded, with some cars stuck Thursday morning.

Water on the road is an ongoing issue this morning all over Metro Detroit.

Michigan State Police urges drivers to be mindful of flooding, and turn around - don't drown.

"We are seeing water across lanes on several freeways and local roads," MSP posted online. "Keep your speeds down and both hands on the wheel. And remember don’t drive through flood waters, move barricades or drive around barricades. Stay safe."

Weather conditions led to a serious semi-truck crash that shut down I-696 on Thursday morning in Warren.

