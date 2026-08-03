Semi-truck tips into Pine Lake in West Bloomfield, first responders on scene

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The Brief A semi-truck rolled into the water of Pine Lake on Monday. First responders are on the scene. It is unknown at this time what led to the crash.



A semi-truck could be seen on its side in Pine Lake Monday evening, with first responders on scene.

What we know:

On Aug. 3, officials arrived at the scene of Orchard Lake and Pine Lake Roads for a crashed semi-truck that seemingly tipped into Pine Lake.

SkyFOX flew over the scene, capturing images of first responders assessing the area, along with the semi on its side in the water.

What we don't know:

It is unknown at this time what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

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