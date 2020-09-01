Service industry workers demonstrate urge for more help to ease pandemic's toll

Metro Detroit food industry workers protested to draw attention to the hardships unemployed workers are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dozens marched in front of Congresswoman Debbie Dingell's office with a long list of demands.

"We're asking for a moratorium on evictions and we are asking for emergency Medicaid for all," said Gabriell Bussell.

Bussell is a member of the Service Industry Workers of the Ann Arbor Area and says something must be done.

The demonstrators used moving boxes to symbolize people being forced from their homes. The activists said their list of demands does not end there. They also don't want a federal unemployment supplement to end or be reduced.

"We're out here today fighting for the extension of the $600 in PUA, we are asking for unemployment to be extended to everyone despite their immigration status," she said.

Tuesday's protest took place outside Dingell's Ypsilanti Office on National Day of Action.

"It's a call to all of our representatives to stay focused and help make changes necessary, so people don't suffer," Bussell said.

These activists believe the longer the wait, the number of people who will suffer increases.

"Forty-million are at risk for eviction," she said. "Things are going to get really bad, really quickly if people don't step up and make changes necessary to help people."