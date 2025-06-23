In this severe heat - are you getting your hydration obligation?

The Brief Common effects of dehydration is headaches and nausea. Urine color can tell if you are dehydrated, if the color is dark and concentrated. Drinking water with electrolytes is a good solution for those who need a little extra hydration.



We're already in the sweaty days of summer, as the temperature hits a dangerous level for several days in a row.

Doctors say you have a hydration obligation.

People saying they're having headaches, feeling nauseated, the question is are you hydrated?

That seems to be the top question these days. because every cell in our bodies relies on hydration.

Corewell Health Doctor Asha Shajahan says on a super hot day you want to sweat, it's a great cooling mechanism but bad for hydration.

If you're thirsty, you're already depleted, your body is already telling you're dehydrated.

Thirst, dizziness, confusion, muscle cramps, are all signs of dehydration. But the easiest way to know if you're drinking enough is what happens in the bathroom and how often.



"If your urine is dark concentrated, that means you're not getting enough water," she said. "And then if you're not urinating enough, that means you need more."

Hydrating with plain water is usually okay, but when you sweat you lose electrolytes too. And if you're sweating a lot, you might need to replace those valuable minerals like sodium and potassium.

You can do that with an electrolyte water.

If you're outside today or tomorrow in this extreme heat and excessively sweating - add electrolyte water.



Usually regular nutrition and water is okay but in extreme heat you might need need a little extra.

If you are noticing any severe symptoms when it comes to confusion or rapid heartbeat you might want to see a doctor.