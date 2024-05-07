Severe weather expected in Metro Detroit; tornado watch for Monroe, Washtenaw counties

Severe weather is moving through the area Tuesday night, with a strong band of storms to the west producing some chances for tornadoes.

A tornado watch has been issued for Lenawee, Monroe and Washtenaw counties until 11 p.m. tonight.

Weather Authority Rich Luterman said an initial line of showers are in the area but storms in Milwaukee and Chicago running down to Indianapolis, are building, and it's those storms posing a threat to us here in Metro Detroit.

Some showers have come through, but it's between seven and 11 o'clock this evening that we'll have a better chance for some of those stronger storms. The main threat will be gusty winds tonight.

Some tornado activity has been reported across the western part of the state impacting Van Buren County near Kalamazoo. A tornado has been reported northwest of Portage.

"It's going to be late this evening when that severe weather arrives," Luterman said. "So evening storms are likely, some of them will be strong."

Luterman thinks the best chance for them will be down along the Michigan-Ohio border after 7 p.m. or 7:30. The bullseye of severe weather is close to Fort Wayne and Columbus down to Indianapolis.

"We always say in the weather world, 'Never trust a warm front' and that's why we'll be watching the radar closely," Luterman said.

Some showers and storms are building out there west of Battle Creek and close to Grand Rapids. Some of the storms are going to be on the strong side.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available tonight.