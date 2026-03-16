Severe weather in Metro Detroit cancels and delays flights at DTW, amid TSA troubles

The Brief Cancellations are causing headaches for travelers as weather conditions halt some flights in Metro Detroit. FOX 2 talked with some travelers about what they were experiencing in the terminal.



The latest blast of winter along with dangerously high winds has made a series of cancellations even more aggravating for travelers in Metro Detroit.

Big picture view:

The Detroit Metro Airport has been experiencing cancellations due to weather conditions among other problems with TSA amid the DHS shutdown.

On Monday, some of those heading out for Spring Break were met with headaches at the gate. More than 80 flights in and out of Motown were canceled in the morning and the trend has somewhat continued into the evening hours.

FOX 2 talked with some travelers about what they were experiencing in the terminal. You can watch their reactions in the player above.

By the numbers:

Delta Airlines has seen the brunt of it. Nationally, more than 5,000 flights have been impacted. American Airlines, Southwest and United have issued waivers due to the storm.