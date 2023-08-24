Severe weather rolling through SE Michigan

A tornado warning has been issued for Wayne and Monroe counties until 11:30 p.m.

At 10:19 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Canton, moving east at 50 mph.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in place for Macomb and St. Clair counties until 11:15 p.m.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, and Oakland until 1 a.m.