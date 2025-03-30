Severe weather rolls through SE Michigan, thousands left without power

The entire Metro Detroit area withstood some strong storms Sunday evening with severe thunderstorms accompanied by high winds rolled through the area.

While rain is expected to continue throughout the evening, the strongest remaining storm clusters are in St. Clair County and around Port Huron - with the worst over for most of Metro Detroit, said FOX 2 Weather Authority Rich Luterman.

Numerous reports have been made of downed power lines with some trees toppled as well in Metro Detroit after storm sirens were heard alongside swirling wind and pouring rain earlier tonight.

Storm lines rolled through at about 65 miles per hour. Wind gusts were measured more than 50 mph with penny-sized hail. In Jackson, Michigan, a 95-mile-per-hour gust was recorded.

Some power outages have been reported according to DTE Energy. According to the DTE Outage Map, about 26,000 customers are out of power as of 8 p.m.

Keep at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines and anything they are in contact with — consider them live and dangerous.

North of Grand Rapids there are unconfirmed reports of a possible tornado near Ashland, Michigan.