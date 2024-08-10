'She just started slamming into other cars as hard as she could,' witness says of Westland crash



One witness called it a "random act," saying he didn't know who the woman was.

"She came back and hit my car, I don't even know the lady," Ahmad Allen said. "Neither of the neighbors know her, it was a random act of violence."

Witnesses said the woman in the red SUV hit multiple cars, and seriously hurt at least one person who was out on the street Saturday evening shortly after 7 p.m. on Wildwood Street in Westland.

The man had severely injured legs, according to witnesses, but no official statement from police or medical personnel was released.

The woman hit several parked cars on the street and in driveways, pulling into driveways and smashing at least one vehicle through a garage door.

One witness said that a man was hit and shoved underneath his own vehicle, where he stayed until medical help arrived. The man was alert when he was taken away in an ambulance.

Westland police said they were still investigating Saturday evening, and couldn't release any information on whom the woman was, or her motivations.

The accident reconstruction team was still working around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night.

The woman's vehicle was disabled after crashing into several vehicles. Witnesses said they surrounded her SUV after the airbags deployed and she was "laughing" until the police arrived and took her into custody.