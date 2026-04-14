'She was a person of the gospel:' Metro Detroit remembers Dr. Deborah Smith Pollard
DETROIT (FOX 2) - For many Metro Detroiters, Sunday morning gospel radio will never be the same after Dr. Deborah Smith Pollard had died.
Big picture view:
Listeners eagerly tuned in to hear Dr. Pollard on iHeartRadio’s Mix 92.3 FM. She co-hosted and produced the gospel music show "Sunday Morning Inspiration."
This was a huge loss for the gospel community. Dr. Pollard was a radio host, gospel historian, an author, and a trusted voice so many relied on.
What they're saying:
FOX 2 sat down with her co-host Glenda Curry to learn more about her legacy.
"Her legacy is she was a person of the gospel. She wanted to spread the good news, wanted you to know that there was a better way," said Curry. "There is an answer, and she encouraged people to pray. Just pray."
What's next:
Sunday, April 19, Mix 92.3 will pay tribute to Dr. Pollard. That show will air at 7 a.m.
FOX 2 was told that the family is requesting privacy at this time and have decided not to disclose the cause of death.
Details on her home-going funeral service will be announced at a later date.