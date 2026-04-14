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'She was a person of the gospel:' Metro Detroit remembers Dr. Deborah Smith Pollard

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Published  April 14, 2026 6:32pm EDT
Detroit
FOX 2 Detroit
Remembering Dr. Deborah Smith Pollard

Remembering Dr. Deborah Smith Pollard

Listeners eagerly tuned in to hear Dr. Pollard on iHeartRadio’s Mix 92.3 FM. She co-hosted and produced the gospel music show "Sunday Morning Inspiration." But that voice has now been silenced after Dr. Pollard died Sunday. This was a huge loss for the gospel community. Dr. Pollard was a radio host, gospel historian, an author, and a trusted voice so many relied on.

The Brief

    • Gospel music show co-host Dr. Deborah Smith Pollard died on Sunday.
    • FOX 2 sat down with her co-host Glenda Curry to learn more about her legacy.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - For many Metro Detroiters, Sunday morning gospel radio will never be the same after Dr. Deborah Smith Pollard had died.

Big picture view:

Listeners eagerly tuned in to hear Dr. Pollard on iHeartRadio’s Mix 92.3 FM. She co-hosted and produced the gospel music show "Sunday Morning Inspiration." 

This was a huge loss for the gospel community. Dr. Pollard was a radio host, gospel historian, an author, and a trusted voice so many relied on.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 sat down with her co-host Glenda Curry to learn more about her legacy.

"Her legacy is she was a person of the gospel. She wanted to spread the good news, wanted you to know that there was a better way," said Curry. "There is an answer, and she encouraged people to pray. Just pray."

What's next:

Sunday, April 19, Mix 92.3 will pay tribute to Dr. Pollard. That show will air at 7 a.m.

FOX 2 was told that the family is requesting privacy at this time and have decided not to disclose the cause of death. 

Details on her home-going funeral service will be announced at a later date.

Detroit