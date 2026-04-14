'She was a person of the gospel:' Metro Detroit remembers Dr. Deborah Smith Pollard

The Brief Gospel music show co-host Dr. Deborah Smith Pollard died on Sunday. FOX 2 sat down with her co-host Glenda Curry to learn more about her legacy.



For many Metro Detroiters, Sunday morning gospel radio will never be the same after Dr. Deborah Smith Pollard had died.

Big picture view:

Listeners eagerly tuned in to hear Dr. Pollard on iHeartRadio’s Mix 92.3 FM. She co-hosted and produced the gospel music show "Sunday Morning Inspiration."

This was a huge loss for the gospel community. Dr. Pollard was a radio host, gospel historian, an author, and a trusted voice so many relied on.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 sat down with her co-host Glenda Curry to learn more about her legacy.

"Her legacy is she was a person of the gospel. She wanted to spread the good news, wanted you to know that there was a better way," said Curry. "There is an answer, and she encouraged people to pray. Just pray."

What's next:

Sunday, April 19, Mix 92.3 will pay tribute to Dr. Pollard. That show will air at 7 a.m.

FOX 2 was told that the family is requesting privacy at this time and have decided not to disclose the cause of death.

Details on her home-going funeral service will be announced at a later date.