Detroit Grand Prix IMSA driver Jordan Taylor talks about going 185 down Jefferson

The Detroit Grand Prix weekend is in full swing Friday and driver Jordan Taylor is the guest on the FOX 2 Roundabout.

The backstory:

Taylor is a five-time Detroit winner in the International Motor Sports Association circuit, one of the three racing series competing downtown this weekend, along with NTT IndyCar league and Indy NXT.

The veteran racer described what it's like to compete on the 1.7-mile downtown track, while taking Brand Hudson on a guided tour of the city street raceway.

"I think the track is stressful to drive on, as you'll see as we go around here. It's just lined with concrete walls and no room for air. So when you're doing a lap and pushing, it's stressful, but it makes it that much more rewarding when it does go well."

The IMSA Series uses vehicles that are high-tech prototypes and production-based GT cars, rather than the IndyCar models.

Taylor is a veteran with championship experience on the city course as well as back when Belle Isle was used.

Need to know:

He explained the difference in competing between the two.

"Much different, obviously, you know, Belle Isle, you know, it's got some wider roads," he said. "Some of the corners that we were able to have on that track were very high speed. This track in the city is, is very narrow, and the straightaway is obviously very long.

"You're doing, you know, 180, 185 miles an hour down Jefferson before you break for turn three, but all the corners are very tight, very narrow. So it makes it, you know, tricky trying to find the right line that's a little bit less bumpy."

More: How to watch the 2026 Detroit Grand Prix

Brandon Hudson and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship driver Jordan Taylor.

For more from Taylor including talking triathlons, marriage plans and his alter-ego Rodney Sandstorm, watch the video above.