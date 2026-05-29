'You are that bad apple': Ex-Melvindale police officer sentenced to jail, in excessive force case

A former Melvindale police officer with a checkered past learned his fate before a judge in Wayne County court on Friday.

The backstory:

Former officer Matthew Furman will be serving time in Wayne County Jail for one of the cases of excessive force along with three years of probation in a concurrent sentence.

Judge Mark Slavens lambasted Furman saying he has brought dishonor to those who wear the uniform and the badge.

"You are that bad apple one percent," Slavens said. "You swore an oath, sir, to serve and protect. But this court believes that at the end here, that you took up an oath of terrorize and injure citizens of the state of Michigan."

Furman, 40, was sentenced to three years of probation with the first six months to be served in Wayne County Jail for an assault during a traffic stop using a Taser.

The former lieutenant also was given two years probation in the case with the first 60 days to be served in jail for assault and battery to be served concurrently.

In that case, Furman performed a traffic stop in July of 2024 and after the driver was found to not have his ID, was assaulted.

Judge Slavens said Furman repeatedly used his Taser on the man in front of the driver's children calling him "mother f**ker" and "r**ard." He then put his foot on his ribs and pushed his head against a fire truck.

"He continued as Mr. Williams screamed out in pain, he continued to taze him," Slavens said. "Why?"

In a second case, Furman pleaded no contest to assault and battery for an incident from July, 2021.

Matthew Furman in court.

He was sentenced to one year of probation and had a second misconduct in office charge dismissed.

In that case, Furman took part in a pursuit with police from other jurisdictions of a fleeing suspect who drove off from a traffic stop. Once the vehicle was disabled and the man was tackled by officers, Furman kicked him multiple times in the leg and ankle as he was being held and handcuffed.

"He stomped his leg eight times," Slavens said. "It shows complete disrespect for the citizens of this county, of this state and also his fellow officers. Because as I watched all of them in all the other tapes, none of them were anything like this. They were like the 99% (of other officers) that I'm talking about, I respect."

Furman was found not guilty in an April 2024 case where he had been charged with common law offense - misconduct in office , felonius assault and assault and battery.

"A bad officer is off of the streets and will never be in law enforcement again," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "Citizens will be safer," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy."