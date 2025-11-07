The Brief Shelby Township police are responding to a scene at Ryan and Auburn roads. The public is asked to avoid the area.



Shelby Township police are investigating the discovery of two dead men found inside an auto shop business Friday afternoon.

Officers asked the public to avoid the area of Ryan and Auburn Roads following a welfare check shortly after 12 p.m. in which the bodies of deceased males were found.

One is a 48-year-old Clinton Township resident and the other is a 40-year-old Shelby Township resident.

It took place at the Star Auto Sales on 47092 Ryan Rd. in Shelby Township.

Police found the deceased men during a welfare check just before 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 7.

