Shelby Township police spent Wednesday night digging a ball python out of a car

Snakes are notorious for not remaining still.

They like to slither and slide to locations you won't find them. Maybe they'll return to their homes in a day, maybe in a month. Wherever the ball python came from that Shelby Township police collected Wednesday night, it was a long ways away from home.

"When they called, it was just on the ground and right before the box got there, it ended up going inside one of the cars," said Autumn Fettig, a Shelby Township police officer.

The python was spotted at an RV storage park on Hamlin Road near Ryan Road. Police know the snake was far from home because ball pythons aren't native to Michigan - which means someone's pet is loose.

"They like the heat, so I knew if it was to stay out there, it probably wouldn't survive very long," Fettig said. "It was cold last night."

Fettig put the snake in a plastic box, rather calmly one might add. Her fellow officers wanted nothing to do with the reptilian find.

"Oh they were like 'I'm not touching it. There's not way that I'm touching that snake.' And I was like 'ahh, it's no big deal,'" said Fettig.

The snake is now taking residence at the Macomb County Animal Control. The Shelby Township police posted a video on Facebook, however no one has come to claim the python.

"Honestly, if it was a different type of snake, I would probably have been a little more afraid," Fettig said. "I've dealt with that one before and I wasn't afraid."