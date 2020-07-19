Shooting investigation shuts down Southfield freeway overnight

Michigan State Police are investigating after receiving multiple calls about a group of motorcyclist blocking traffic on the Southfield freeway and 5-6 white men with guns.

Police say around 10:15 Saturday night one caller said they witnessed shots fired in the area of SB M-10 at McNichols but police were unable to find anything.

What they did find was a shooting scene on SB M-39 at Joy with shell casing on the freeway.

This investigation shutdown the freeway overnight Sunday.

Michigan State Police provided an update on Twitter stating that when officers arrived on scene several motorcycles took off.

One suspect is in custody and a firearm suspected of being used at the incident was recovered.

Police say, a possible victim was located on the 16000 block of Garden View in the city of Detroit.

No injuries have been reported, The freeway opened back up Sunday morning.

