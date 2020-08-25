Shooting victims crash into restaurant, Michigan's better budget outlook, another COVID-19 press conference

A wild scene on Detroit's east side has police investigating not one but two different crime scenes where a quadruple shooting followed by a crash into a fast food restaurant left four injured.

Around 9:45 Monday night, four men in their late 20's were at O'Brien park near Bradford and Kennebec when a dark-colored Chevy Trailblazer with an unknown occupant pulled up and fired shots, striking all of them. One of the victims did return fire, but it's unclear if the shooter was hit.

The victims then tried driving themselves to a local hospital but while en route, plowed into the front door of a Church's Chicken on 7 Mile and Gratiot, causing extensive damage to the restaurant.

From there, the four were all privately conveyed to a local hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. While a news release from the Detroit Police Department labeled the victims' conditions as either stable or temporarily serious, it's not clear how each individual was doing.

Officers were last seen investigating both the shooting site as well as the crash site. They ask if anyone has any follow-up information that they give the 9th Precinct a call.

Chief Craig addresses weekend unrest where protesters and police clashed

Preceding that particular incident earlier Monday afternoon, the Detroit police chief took questions and addressed another violent clash between protesters and officers late Saturday night when 44 people were arrested.

What started out as a peaceful protest organized by Detroit Will Breathe turned into something more combustible when a subset of the demonstrators from earlier in the night refused to comply with demands to not block the road and instead began putting up barricades in the area of John R and Woodward.

Identifying the attempt as an effort to create a police-free zone, Police Chief James Craig issued a stern admonishment of the scene in front of reporters Monday. "I am not letting any group set up a Seattle zone of lawlessness here in the city of Detroit. That's non-negotiable."

DPD reported someone was shining a green laser at a police helicopter while protesters deployed an unknown kind of gas at officers. In response to the laser, officers deployed their own smoke canisters to distract the wielder.

Chief neighborhood liaison Todd Bettison said the displays of force by the protesters isn't what the citizens of Detroit want to see, especially civil rights activists in the community.

"To Detroit will breathe, you're not welcome. Go. It's just not working," he said.

However, many protesters spoke the next day claiming to be victims of police brutality, pointing to bruising, scraps, and scratches on their faces where they had been struck by officers wielding nightsticks.

"My eye was cut open with a punch to the face," said Peter Tanaka, a protester. "I don't understand why I was attacked so viciously."

"Took me to the ground - there was like four or five of them on me - they tried to spin me around. They had one hand and that's when I kept getting punched in the face repeatedly," said Kevin Kwart, another protester.

DPD says it is reviewing videos and photographs that allege excessive force being deployed by the officers.

Woman pronounced dead by EMS and medical examiners found still alive at funeral home

A sad story took a bizarre twist Sunday after a 20-year-old woman found to be unresponsive and declared dead by emergency services in Southfield was still breathing by the time she arrived at the funeral home.

After originally responding to the call, EMS crews performed CPR procedures for 30 minutes, they claimed medical readings and the patient's condition, they determined she didn't have signs of life and didn't suspect foul play.

A local emergency department physician pronounced Timesha Beauchamp deceased based on the medical information provided by the Southfield Fire Department at the scene. The fire department then contacted the Oakland County Medical Examiner's office to notify them of the findings and the on-duty forensic pathologist released the body to the family.

After Beauchamp's body was taken to the James H. Cole funeral home, the staff confirmed she was still breathing and contacted emergency medical services again.

Beauchamp's brother confirmed she is still alive.

Michigan sees better budget outlook than previously expected

More consumer spending, higher rates of tax payments, and a quicker recovery from the manufacturing and auto industry in Michigan have gifted state officials with some good news this week. The anticipated $3 billion budget deficit that the state government was concerned about now stands at less than $1 billion.

The Associated Press reports people spent more money on taxable goods like home improvements, computers, and cars, while not expending as much on non-taxable services like concerts, movies, and athletic events.

Officials also believe the government's supplemental $600 weekly benefit check for unemployed workers and the $1,200 federal check issued through the Payment Protection Program also helped.

"This is good news because we can carry forward these improved revenues to help us avoid major cuts in fiscal year `21," said State budget director Chris Kolb.

However, Kolb warned the state still faced a $4.2 billion budget hole over the next two years.

Gov. Whitmer to address citizens Tuesday

The Michigan governor is planning a Tuesday press conference to update media and residents on the status of COVID-19 and the state's response. She'll be speaking at 1:30 p.m.

On the cusp of a strange new school year, the positive budgetary estimation, and an apparent plateauing of new COVID-19 cases, much of the state's fortunes remain in limbo as parents and kids prepare for the fall.

Also on Whitmer's mind is potentially allowing more businesses to reopen, which have remained shuttered for much of the pandemic. That includes gyms and movie theaters.

While she's said in the past she is skeptical about allowing more businesses to reopen, she is receiving growing pressure from chambers of commerce and small business groups to allow for more reopening.

FOX 2 will stream the press conference.

Daily Forecast

Isolated storms are possible, but not likely. Expect a high near 88 degrees today.

SC Republicans Nikki Haley, Tim Scott cite racial progress in US at RNC

To close out the first night of the Republican National Convention, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott, two politicians with South Carolina roots, referenced their experiences growing up as people of color and offered mostly positive outlooks on the state of the country.

Scott, the Republican Party’s only Black senator, leveled the kind of personal attack against Joe Biden that Donald Trump and his white allies could not.“Joe Biden said if a Black man didn’t vote for him, he wasn’t truly Black. Joe Biden said Black people are a monolithic community," Scott charged.

He acknowledged that African Americans have sometimes been victimized by police brutality, but later said: “The truth is, our nation’s arc always bends back toward fairness. We are not fully where we want to be ... but thank God we are not where we used to be.”