Detroit Police Chief Craig addresses weekend unrest after 44 protesters arrested

article

Heavily-armed police officers, dozens of arrests, viral videos showing violent clashes between law enforcement and protesters - it was a return to form late Saturday night not seen in a couple of months as demonstrators clashed with police officers for hours.

In an event that took on the appearance of downtown Detroit early June following the death of George Floyd, hundreds of protesters confronted law enforcement at the intersection of Woodward and John R where people refused to stop blocking traffic.

In response, 44 people were arrested and videos appearing to show officers wielding batons, using tear gas and roughing up demonstrators made their way across the Internet throughout the weekend.

"My eye was cut open with a punch to the face," said Peter Tanaka, a protester. "I don't understand why I was attacked so viciously."

"Took me to the ground - there was like four or five of them on me - they tried to spin me around. They had one hand and that's when I kept getting punched in the face repeatedly," said Kevin Kwart, another protester.

Contrary to the direct connection to Black Lives Matter protests earlier in the summer, this weekend's demonstration called for an end to Operation Legend, the Trump Administration's policy of sending federal law enforcement officers to help quell surging violence in the city. Many believed the ramped-up display of law enforcement was unnecessary and separate from the message of less police that protesters had pushed for.

Prior to any violence or arrest, protests on Saturday started peacefully after demonstrators listened to several speakers. From there, a march through downtown began. Shortly after, police in riot gear moved in.

Chief Craig said Monday that the decision to start making arrests was made because the group would not move and began putting up barricades in the area of John R and Woodward and were not complying with police demands to relocate.

"I am not letting any group set up a Seattle zone of lawlessness here in the city of Detroit. That's non-negotiable," Chief Craig said.

Craig said many protesters began to leave Saturday when they realized what the group's intent was, Detroit Will Breathe. Craig said he was told at least eight orders were given for the group to relocate over the time span of about an hour before police started making arrests.

Craig said protesters also deployed some kind of gas on officers and that one of the protesters attempted to use a laser on the police helicopter and at officers, a technique used in other parts of the country during similar protests injuring officer’s eyes. Craig said Detroit police also deployed smoke at one point in attempts to distract the person with the laser.

He says the use of the laser is a serious offense and that police are working to identify the suspect.

More so, Craig says the overall goal of the group this weekend is not one that many Detroit activists agree with. Chief neighborhood liaison Todd Bettison echoed that sentiment, saying he spoke with activists such as Rev. W.J. Rideout and Pastor Mo and that they said they do not stand for this.

"To Detroit will breathe, you're not welcome. Go. It's just not working," Chief Bettison said Monday at the news conference.

Chief Craig said of the 44 people that were arrested, 16 were from Detroit. Others came from surrounding cities, with one even from California.

FOX 2 also spoke with those organizing the protest, including is Detroit Will Breathe leader Tristan Taylor.

"We do that (protest) because that's the only way that our voices can be heard," he said. "In reality, yesterday's event proved we have a problem and that problem continues to exist. Which is why we have to push hard for police accountability and transparency."

Meanwhile, Chief Craig says the department is reviewing videos and photographs that allege excessive force deployed by some of the officers.

The protesters of Detroit Will Breathe will hold a mass meeting again on Monday at Clark Park at 6 p.m.