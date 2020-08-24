Woman found alive at Detroit funeral home after she was declared dead

A woman who was pronounced dead after emergency crews from the Southfield Fire Department found her unresponsive was found to still be breathing at a Detroit funeral home.

In a case of mistaken pronouncement of death, a female patient was originally found to be unresponsive at her home in Southfield around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

When paramedics arrived, they determined the 20-year-old wasn't breathing and performed CPR and other life-reviving methods for 30 minutes. "Given medical readings and the condition of the patient, it was determined at that time that she did not have signs of life," read a statement from the Southfield Fire Department.

The fire department then contacted the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office and the woman's medical data was given. After the patient was found to have died, her body was sent to the family to make arrangements for a funeral.

The woman's body was sent to the James H. Cole Home for Funerals business. Officials with the funeral home said after the woman's body arrived, staff confirmed she was still breathing and called emergency medical services again.

The funeral business is on 16100 Schaefer Highway in Detroit

The funeral home did not release any more information. The Southfield Fire Department also declined to comment further until a press release was sent out later Monday.