Shri Thanedar beats Mary Waters in 13th Congressional District primary

Incumbent candidate Shri Thanedar beat Mary Waters in the 13th Congressional District primary on Tuesday.

With 77% of the votes counted, Thanedar received about 54% of the vote, while Waters had 34%, and Shakira Hawkins had 11%.

Shri Thanedar and Mary Waters

Thanedar, a Democrat, now goes on to face Republican Martell Bivings in November.

The winner of that race will represent Detroit, the Grosse Pointes, and part of Downriver in Congress.

Waters and Hawkins both believe the area, which is about 44% Black, needs Black representation.

"It means a lot for those areas of the community who does not have Black representation," Waters said.

Thanedar is the first Indian American member of Congress.