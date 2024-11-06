Shri Thanedar wins reelection in Michigan’s 13th district

U.S. Representative Shri Thanedar has been reelected to Michigan’s 13th district with 62.8 percent of the vote according to the Associated Press.

Thanedar cruised to victory in the 13th district, ousting Republican Martell Bivings for the second consecutive election.

The win by Thanedar was not unexpected as he had beaten Bivings in 2022 with 71% of the vote for the same district - which encompasses most of Detroit, the Grosse Pointes, and many communities Downriver including Allen Park and Southgate.

Thanedar grew up in India and immigrated to the United States in 1979. He became a U.S. citizen in 1988. Prior to his election to Congress, Thanedar was an entrepreneur and business owner.

Track more results for every race that matters the most to you here.

He first ran for office in 2018 when he announced he would run for governor. He finished third in the Democratic primary but carried the city of Detroit.

Two years later, he ran for and won his first elected seat – Michigan’s 3rd district in the state legislature. In 2022, he secured Michigan’s 13th District.