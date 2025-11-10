Shutdown leads to DTW flight headaches as 270 delays hit travelers

The Brief Detroit Metro Airport has had more than 270 delays and just north of 100 cancellations. FOX 2 talked to a travel agent who said the issue at DTW is not getting through security, it’s the before part. Lawmakers have agreed upon a stopgap bill that will reopen the government after a Monday evening vote.



As lawmakers on Capitol Hill work on ending the government shutdown, many across the country, even more in Metro Detroit, are feeling the impact at the airport.

By the numbers:

Detroit Metro Airport has had more than 270 delays and just north of 100 cancellations, putting DTW at the top of the list of most impacted airports in the country.

Some of the other hard-hit airports included New York’s LaGuardia and Newark Airport, Dallas and Chicago’s two airports, with that chaos was partially due to a snow storm.

FOX 2 talked to a travel agent who said the issue at DTW is not getting through security, it’s the before part.

Couple of suggestions:

Download the airlines app where all your alerts will come out of there and check the FAA website.

There was movement Sunday in Washington in regard to the shutdown and a stern message from the President for air traffic controllers to go back to work.

What they're saying:

However, the travel expert is already thinking about the busy holiday travel season that is on the horizon.

"If this went into Thanksgiving I don’t even know what people would do. It would be an absolute nightmare, and even further into Christmas it would be insane," said Cadillac Travel Group President David Fishman. "Hate to say, but if it’s close enough, you might want to start thinking about driving instead of booking that airline ticket. Also, you gotta find out what the rules are gonna be so in regards to what was starting to happen with the 10% reduction many of the airlines were giving you the ability to cancel your flight with a credit towards the purchase of their ticket within a year."

What's next:

The shutdown is still happening, but the spending bill, which passed the Senate 60-40 will not head to the House of Representatives where it will be voted on. If it passes, it'll head to President Donald Trump's desk to be signed, reopening the government.