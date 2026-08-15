Sights and sounds of the 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise

(FOX 2) - The 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise was held Aug. 15.
More information can be found here.
Ant talks about his 2016 Harley Davidson Three Wheeler at the 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise.
FOX 2 is out at the 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise talking to car enthusiasts.
FOX 2 is out at the 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise talking to car enthusiasts.
FOX 2 is out at the 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise talking to car enthusiasts.
FOX 2 is out at the 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise talking to car enthusiasts.
FOX 2 is out at the 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise talking to car enthusiasts.
FOX 2 is out at the 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise talking to car enthusiasts.
Jamie Sherrod sits down with Lindsberg Petway Jr. to discuss the Woodward Dream Cruise and his new book "The 4REAL Playbook for Life".