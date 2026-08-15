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Sights and sounds of the 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
News
Published August 15, 2026 8:23 PM EDT
Published August 15, 2026 8:23 PM EDT

(FOX 2) - The 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise was held Aug. 15.

More information can be found here.

Not all the cruisers are on 4 wheels at the Woodward Dream Cruise
Not all the cruisers are on 4 wheels at the Woodward Dream Cruise

Not all the cruisers are on 4 wheels at the Woodward Dream Cruise

Ant talks about his 2016 Harley Davidson Three Wheeler at the 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise. 

Jim talks about his Pontiac GTO during the Woodward Dream Cruise
Jim talks about his Pontiac GTO during the Woodward Dream Cruise

Jim talks about his Pontiac GTO during the Woodward Dream Cruise

FOX 2 is out at the 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise talking to car enthusiasts.

WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: Riding along with
WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: Riding along with

WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: Riding along with

FOX 2 is out at the 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise talking to car enthusiasts.

WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: Royal Oak Ford vice president talks about largest one-day car event
WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: Royal Oak Ford vice president talks about largest one-day car event

WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: Royal Oak Ford vice president talks about largest one-day car event

FOX 2 is out at the 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise talking to car enthusiasts.

WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: Royal Oak Ford vice president talks about largest one-day car event
WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: Royal Oak Ford vice president talks about largest one-day car event

WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: Royal Oak Ford vice president talks about largest one-day car event

FOX 2 is out at the 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise talking to car enthusiasts.

Chuck shows off his 2025 convertible Corvette
Chuck shows off his 2025 convertible Corvette

Chuck shows off his 2025 convertible Corvette

FOX 2 is out at the 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise talking to car enthusiasts. 

Vince shows off his 1968 Dodge Charger at the Woodward Dream Cruise
Vince shows off his 1968 Dodge Charger at the Woodward Dream Cruise

Vince shows off his 1968 Dodge Charger at the Woodward Dream Cruise

FOX 2 is out at the 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise talking to car enthusiasts. 

Lindsberg Pettway Jr. talks Woodward Dream Cruise, "The 4REAL Playbook for Life"
Lindsberg Pettway Jr. talks Woodward Dream Cruise, "The 4REAL Playbook for Life"

Lindsberg Pettway Jr. talks Woodward Dream Cruise, "The 4REAL Playbook for Life"

Jamie Sherrod sits down with Lindsberg Petway Jr. to discuss the Woodward Dream Cruise and his new book "The 4REAL Playbook for Life". 

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