'Silence the Violence' Mother's Day event helps those who lost children to gun violence

The Brief A special event is being held specifically for mothers who have lost children to gun violence. Alisa and Tabitha think about their children every day, and as Mother's Day approaches, they miss them even more. Their group, ‘Mothers Keeping Boots on the Ground,’ is turning pain into purpose, and they will be at the Church of the Messiah at noon on Saturday.



It's almost Mother's Day a time of joy for many, but for others, it's a struggle. Meanwhile, a special event is being held specifically for mothers who have lost children to gun violence.

Why you should care:

Alisa Sanders and Tabitha Nahabedian think about their children every day, and as Mother's Day approaches, they miss them even more.

The two moms are among the many who have lost their sons and daughters to gun violence.

"I still get weak—my strength comes and goes—this is a fight," said Nahabedian. "I'm typically one that doesn't celebrate Mother's Day because my mother passed on Mother's Day, and now I'm dealing with the loss of Hayden as well."

Tabitha's daughter, Hayden Davis, was murdered in the summer of 2022.

Alisa Sanders' son, Derrell Rockette, was killed in December 2022.

The two moms lost their children but gained a friend, sister, and confidante in each other.

What they're saying:

Their group, ‘Mothers Keeping Boots on the Ground,’ is turning pain into purpose, and they will be at the Church of the Messiah at noon on Saturday for a different kind of Mother's Day celebration.

"This is when some mothers grieve, so we would like to take the time the day before and honor them and say we love you," said Pastor Barry Randolph. "We're supporting you, and we're working on the issue of gun violence, and you're not alone."

Randolph has made ending gun violence a priority, marching in the streets each June to ‘silence the violence.’

"You can't arrest your way out of gun violence. It's got to be where everybody comes together and understands that this is an important issue—especially when it comes to the lives of children," he said. "Gun violence is the leading cause of death of children in America."

They're hosting this year's Peace in Justice Mother's Day of Redemption.

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist is the keynote speaker, and the luncheon will also feature lots of love, laughter, and likely, tears.

"There will be licensed therapists at the event, which I think is very important to be able to process emotions and process feelings," said social worker Ivy Nichole.

What you can do:

The organizers are asking you to share this with anyone who may need it—these moms need to know they're not alone. Everyone is welcome at Saturday's event.

For more information on Saturday's Mother's Day event, you can click here for details.