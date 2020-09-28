Six shot outside Detroit strip club Monday, COVID-19 testing moves indoors, rain and low temperatures return

Detroit police are investigating a violent scene outside a gentlemen's club on the city's southwest side that injured six people.

The eruption of gunfire happened around 1:47 a.m. in the 6600 block of Michigan Ave. when a large group of people had congregated outside the Sting Gentlemen's Club.

Violence erupted on Detroit's southwest side Monday morning when gunfire injured six people after Sting Gentlemen's Club let out around 1:45 a.m.

Police say an unknown suspect(s) fired multiple gunshots into the crowd. At least six people were shot.

Five of the victims were transported by medics while the sixth victim was privately conveyed to a hospital.

Two men, 28 and 24, are listed in critical condition. Two men, 25 and 28, and a woman, 22, are in stable condition. The condition of the sixth victim, a 20-year-old woman, was unknown.

The circumstances of how the shooting started and why are currently unknown.

Police were seen laying out a lot of evidence markers, indicating several bullet casings were being identified. Police are also looking at surveillance video.

However, the content of the video is unknown at this time.

Detroit's COVID-19 testing site moving

After serving as the city's drive-thru testing site for the majority of the COVID-19 outbreak, Detroit's outdoor screening facility is moving away from the State Fairgrounds.

COVID-19 testing for Detroit residents will move indoors at the Joseph Walker Williams Community Center at 8431 Rosa Parks Blvd.

Adapting to cooler temperatures while getting a better handle on the virus, city officials believed a move indoors would be necessitated before long.

Free COVID-19 testing will still be available to any resident from Wayne, Oakland, or Macomb County after the facility moves on Tuesday.

During its peak testing time, more than 1,200 tests were being conducted per day at the State Fairgrounds, resulting in more than 55,000 tests being conducted.

"The team that has been running the testing site at the Fairgrounds did an extraordinary job making it smooth and efficient for Detroiters and our suburban neighbors to have convenient access to testing," said Mayor Mike Duggan in a statement. "I am confident that the new site will run just as well and that we'll continue to contain the spread of the virus through the knowledge of who has it and who doesn't."

Detroit's chief operating officer said the new location will be able to accommodate the same volume of tests per day, but noted current demand had dropped to between 200-300 daily.

Construction is also set to begin at the old State Fairgrounds on a new Amazon distribution center in October.

Testing will open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Woman dead after crashing trike into tree

Detroit police are investigating a crash scene in the 15000 block of Trinity, near the Brightmoor neighborhood on the city's west side.

Around 3:40 a.m., a 25-year-old woman riding a three-wheeled motorcycle, also known as a Slingshot, struck a tree.

Medics pronounced the woman dead after transporting her to a hospital.

The circumstances of the crash are still being investigated.

Fatal motorcycle accident on Brush and Lafayette

Around 11:43 p.m. Sunday night, a 28-year-old man was killed after travelings at a high rate of speed on a motorcycle.

Detroit police say the man was doing a wheelie when he lost control and crashed into the rear end of a Dodge Durango.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Dodge was uninjured.

Daily Forecast

Michigan's bucolic week of weather has ended and replacing it is forecasted rain on Monday, a high of 64, with more 50s and 60s expected later in the week.

Federal judge postpones Trump ban on popular app TikTok following emergency hearing

A federal judge on Sunday postponed a Trump administration order that would have banned the popular video sharing app TikTok from U.S. smartphone app stores around midnight.

A more comprehensive ban remains scheduled for November, about a week after the presidential election. The judge, Carl Nichols of the U.S District Court for the District of Columbia, did not agree to postpone the later ban.

The ruling followed an emergency hearing Sunday morning in which lawyers for TikTok argued that the administration's app-store ban would infringe on the company's First Amendment rights and do irreparable harm to the business.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump declared that TikTok was a threat to national security and that it must either sell its U.S. operations to U.S. companies or be barred from the country.