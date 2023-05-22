'Skeptical' man thought call about $538,958 Michigan Lottery random drawing prize was a scam

A Kent County man thought a call telling him he won a $538,958 Michigan Lottery prize was a scam.

"I knew I was earning entries when playing the Monthly Jackpot Progressive games, but I am not a lucky person, so I never thought I would win," said the 60-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous. "I got a call from the Lottery one day telling me I’d won a $538,958 Monthly Jackpot Progressive prize, and I was skeptical because I thought it was a scam call."

He got off the phone and saw that he also had an email from the Lottery.

"That’s when I knew it was real. I was extremely excited and shared the news with everyone I know!" he said.

The man plans to pay off his house and save the rest.