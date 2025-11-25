Slotkin responds to Trump threats: 'I just don't think this is the America we want'

The Brief Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin said she made a video directed toward the military after receiving concerns from enlisted members who were concerned. The video, which included six members of Congress with military backgrounds, drew the ire of the president who called it seditious behavior that was "punishable by DEATH!" Slotkin said domestic deployments of the National Guard in cities and boat strikes in the Carribbean were of top concern to military members.



Prior to attracting the ire of the president, U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin said she and other members of Congress created a video encouraging members of the military not to follow unlawful orders after getting questions from those currently enlisted.

The Michigan Democrat was among six U.S. Senators and Representatives behind a video posted online that addressed the U.S. armed forces. In it, Slotkin, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, and four members from the House of Representatives said "you can refuse illegal orders."

"We have your back," those in the video said.

In response to the video, President Donald Trump issued threats of jail to those who participated, adding "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"

On Tuesday, she said the president's response to the video was why they made the segment in the first place.

"I just don't think this is the America we want," she said. "This is not the political system that best represents who we are."

Slotkin responds

Slotkin said she and five other lawmakers made the video after receiving questions and concerns from enlisted military members about the nature of orders they were being given.

Specifically, the deployment of National Guard forces in cities and the Department of War's strikes on boats in the Caribbean, as well as increased action around Venezuela.

"This is unfortunately not a hypothetical conversation," she said during an event at a Wayne County fire department location.

"Regardless of whether you agree with the video or don't agree with the video, the question to me is, is this the appropriate response for the president of the United States to go after and seek to weaponize the federal government against those he disagrees with?" she said.

The backstory:

A video posted on social media by Slotkin and five other members of Congress told members of the military "you can refuse illegal orders."

The clip, approximately 1 minute and 30 seconds long, includes various statements from veterans now serving in Congress speaking to the armed forces warning the Trump Administration "is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens."

"You can refuse illegal orders," Slotkin says into the camera. "No one has to carry out orders that violate the law."

It ends with a military phrase saying, "don't give up the ship."

In response, Trump posted on Truth Social that it was sedition to make the video. He added another response saying "It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand - We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET. President DJT"

U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin speaks at Western Wayne County Fire House.

Dig deeper:

Since the president's threats, Slotkin said her office has received thousands of death threats, including a bomb threat at her home and that her family has been harassed.

Slotkin also said the FBI's counterterrorism division has also sent a note that it had opened an inquiry into the members of Congress who were in the video.

"The president's reaction and use of the FBI is exactly why we made the video," she said on Tuesday.

When asked the video had violated a different clause of the law, Slotkin responded that they only restated what was in the uniform code of military justice.

Slotkin, who serves on the Armed Forces committee, said members have not been given information about the individuals the U.S. has fired on. The legal justification for firing missiles is classified, so the military members being given the orders are also unsure if it's allowed, Slotkin said.