Michigan school closings for Thursday Dec. 11

The Brief Temperatures will dip below freezing again in Metro Detroit, creating dangerous conditions on the roads. A refreeze will turn the rain that fell on Wednesday into ice. Some schools may close on Thursday depending on conditions.



After getting blasted with snow going into Wednesday, some Metro Detroit schools are preparing to close for a second day in a row as freezing temperatures could bring icy road conditions.

Big picture view:

While the precipitation is done for the time being, Southeast Michigan is about to descend into single-digit wind chills and freezing temperatures.

Part of Wednesday tipped above freezing for the first time in two weeks in Southeast Michigan, warming the falling snow into rain and creating a slushy mess on the roads.

Temperatures have settled back down and will remain below freezing for the next several days.

All the rain that fell will now freeze over into ice.

Michigan Winter Forecast

The rapid drop in temperatures is expected to kick in as night descends over Southeast Michigan.

Most parts of the region will dip into the teens by Thursday morning.

The wind chill could be even worse, with conditions feeling like the single-digits around Metro Detroit.

Metro Detroit school closings

Now some across Metro Detroit may have another day off from school due to the conditions. As of 9:30 p.m., dozens of schools announced closures.

The updated list can be viewed below: