Small plane crash lands into backyard of Washtenaw County home

A small Cessna plane crashed just feet away from a house in Washtenaw County, found wedged between two trees.

Michigan State Police said the 75-year-old pilot overshot the runway and crossed over Bemis Road, crash landing in the backyard of a residence in the Augusta Woods neighborhood.

The small plane came a little too close to Tracie Townsend’s home at about 3:45 p.m. Monday.

"If it hadn’t had been for the trees it might have been a different story," said Townsend.

It was around 3:45 p.m. Monday when the plane crashed. coming to a rest close to the Augusta Mobile Home Park. The wrong side of Bemis Road, where the runway for the privately-owned Belleville airport is.

"He wanted to get the plane to not hit the house, so he was trying to land it between two houses," she said. "And so, I know that he's okay."

Her neighbors say they heard the crash, called 911 and helped the pilot out of the plane.

"He was on the ground they had him on a blanket roll," said Chief Dave Music, Augusta Township Fire Department. "He was talking to me and gave instructions on how to turn the fuel off to the plane which was leaking out of the wing,"

Chief Music says the pilot was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

"Scrapes on his face, I imagine it was a pretty sudden stop," he said. "He was claiming some neck pain but he was very verbal, talking."

As for what caused the crash, Michigan State Police say the 75-year-old appeared to overshoot the runway and it remains under investigation.

"We are not sure if it was pilot error or mechanical error. The FAA is coming out," Music said.

As for Tracie Townsend: "Somebody is looking out for me I guess," she said.

The airport across the street got permission to tow the plane out of her yard, and back to a hanger where they await the FAA to come out and coduct an investigation.

FOX 2 stopped by the pilot’s house in Ypsilanti. His family say he is doing okay given the circumstances but he wasn't willing to do any interviews at this time.



