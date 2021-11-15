SMART to host hiring event Nov. 17 & 18 for drivers, mechanic, more

This week, Southeast Michigan Area Regional Transit (SMART) will hold an in-person hiring event on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 10 AM - 2 PM & Thursday, November 18, 2021, from 9 AM - 1 PM at the SMART Oakland Terminal located at 2021 Barrett Dr. Troy, MI 48084. Job seekers can visit our terminal and apply in person at one of our application stations and continue to an interview on the spot.

Interviews are open to those who applied at home as well. Our friendly HR team is able to pull up completed applications to streamline the process and get job seekers in an interview even quicker. Interviews will be held on heated Connector or Fixed Route buses so applicants have the chance to check out the vehicles they will be working on. Additionally, we are offering a $3,500 hiring incentive that will be paid out over two years for these four positions:

Fixed Route Drivers

Connector Drivers

Mechanics

Bus and Shelter Maintenance Crew

To apply for any of the above jobs, go to www.smartbus.org/About/Career-Center