SNAP food benefits must continue judges say, while Detroit food banks feel the strain

Two federal judges on Friday ruled the Trump administration must continue to fund the food aid program, using contingency funds during the government shutdown.

SNAP benefits were expected to freeze starting tomorrow on Nov. 1, leaving millions of people scrambling to secure food.

The rulings come as Michigan, led by Attorney General Dana Nessel and several other states sued the Trump administration.

As of now that means SNAP benefits will be reinstated - but it’s not as straight-forward as you may think.

More than 20 attorneys general joined the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture, including Dana Nessel, to use $5.25 billion in contingency funds.

When we talk to leaders at Gleaners and Forgotten Harvest, they say the problem isn't only legal - but on a moral level.

William Johnson is a Detroiter who is food insecure, and spoke to FOX 2 outside the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, about how he will be impacted.

"To be honest, I'm homeless," he said. "My landlord, God bless her soul, took me in when nobody else would. I haven't been able to pay her anything.

"And the little money that I get for snacks because I am disabled - I can't work. And I have to make ends meet coming to places like this. So I mean, God got me."

Dinah Brundidte was dropping off food at a site, to help those who need it most.

"I have (struggled before), so now if I have extra items to give back then I would like to give it to people that need them instead of sitting at my house," she said.

For example at the Capuchin Center, they:

Serve 3,000 families per month

Up to 210 families daily

Snap recipients and government employees

They are seeing an increase in new clients

Federal Judge Indira Talwani ordered USDA to indicate by Monday if it would transfer what’s called "Section 32" funding - which would be another appropriation source to ensure full SNAP benefits are available for November.

Nessel argues the stakes are high… when people can’t get the food they need.

"This is based on my concerns and my fears that people will become desperate without food to eat," Nessel said. "We know when that happens retail fraud crimes rise."