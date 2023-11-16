Snoop Dogg says he's 'giving up smoke'

article

Snoop Dogg shared a bit of lifestyle news on social media Thursday. The award-winning rapper says he’s giving up smoking.

The "Drop it Like it’s Hot" rapper’s declaration garnered plenty of reaction from fans, with some praising him while others were in disbelief.

"After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time," the rapper wrote on his official Instagram page.

A long-time advocate of marijuana, the 50-year-old entertainer started his own line of marijuana products, Leafs by Snoop, in 2015.

And four years later, an Israeli start-up that promotes home-grown marijuana signed the rapper as a brand ambassador in 2019, the Associated Press reported.

The entertainer also famously smoked a joint while walking the red carpet at the MTV Movie Awards in 2021 and once claimed to smoke 81 joints a day, the Hollywood Reporter noted.

But earlier this year, Snoop Dogg said he was cutting down on smoking after becoming a grandfather. He told the Daily Mail that he wants to be more aware of his lifestyle choices, because he wants to see his grandchildren grow up.

