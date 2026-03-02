Driver runs away after hitting Michigan State Police car, crashing into Lodge Freeway wall

article

The Brief A woman is on the run after hitting a Michigan State Police vehicle Sunday on the Lodge in Detroit. Police said the 29-year-old Detroit woman hit the police vehicle, crashed into the center median wall, and then ran away on foot.



According to MSP, the police car was parked on the right shoulder of the northbound side of the freeway near Schaefer while the trooper investigated a crash around 7:50 p.m. While the car was parked, a Jeep rear-ended the police vehicle so hard that it forced it into the freeway wall.

Police said the Jeep driver then crossed all lanes of the freeway and hit the center median wall before getting out of her vehicle and running away. Police said that they are still looking for the 29-year-old driver.

"The trooper was evaluated on scene by Detroit EMS and was cleared," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "He will be taken to a local hospital by patrol car as a precaution due to the force of the impact. We want to remind all drivers when they see an emergency vehicle with its lights activated to slow down and move over a lane if safe to do so."