New ramp closures as I-696 rebuild project continues in Oakland County

The Brief Several ramps between I-75 and I-696 are now closed as part of a project to rebuild I-696. These ramps will be closed through May.



Drivers need to modify their routes again as the project to rebuild I-696 closes ramps in Oakland County.

This new round of closures includes ramps at the I-75 and I-696 interchange.

I-696 ramp closures

Now through the end of May

The westbound I-696 ramp to southbound I-75 will be closed and detoured via southbound M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) and westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to southbound I-75.

The westbound I-696 ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed and detoured via northbound M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) and westbound M-59 to northbound I-75.

The northbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed and detoured via westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) and northbound M-10 to westbound I-696.

Closing in early April:

The southbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed and detoured via westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) and northbound M-10 to westbound I-696.

The northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound I-696 will remain open.

I-696 rebuild project

Eastbound I-696 remains closed and detoured from the Lodge Freeway to I-75 through 2026.

Westbound I-696 traffic is currently shifted over to the newly rebuilt eastbound side near the I-75 interchange.