Expand / Collapse search

New ramp closures as I-696 rebuild project continues in Oakland County

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  March 2, 2026 7:20am EST
Traffic
FOX 2 Detroit
Next phase of I-696 project brings new ramp closures

Next phase of I-696 project brings new ramp closures

The next phase of the I-696 rebuild project is underway, and with it comes ramp closures. 

The Brief

    • Several ramps between I-75 and I-696 are now closed as part of a project to rebuild I-696.
    • These ramps will be closed through May.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Drivers need to modify their routes again as the project to rebuild I-696 closes ramps in Oakland County.

This new round of closures includes ramps at the I-75 and I-696 interchange.

I-696 ramp closures

Now through the end of May

  • The westbound I-696 ramp to southbound I-75 will be closed and detoured via southbound M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) and westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to southbound I-75.
  • The westbound I-696 ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed and detoured via northbound M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) and westbound M-59 to northbound I-75.
  • The northbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed and detoured via westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) and northbound M-10 to westbound I-696.

Closing in early April:

  • The southbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed and detoured via westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) and northbound M-10 to westbound I-696.

The northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound I-696 will remain open.

I-696 rebuild project

Eastbound I-696 remains closed and detoured from the Lodge Freeway to I-75 through 2026. 

Westbound I-696 traffic is currently shifted over to the newly rebuilt eastbound side near the I-75 interchange.

Watch FOX 2 News Live

TrafficOakland County