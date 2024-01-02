Expand / Collapse search

Snow removal blues: Companies suffer with lack of snow in Michigan

"It's been really, really light," said Adam DeLamielleure, the director of support at Troy Clogg Landscape Associates. "Way behind average."

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Where's the snow?

That's what many Michiganders are asking – especially snow removal companies who are feeling the effects of the unusually low snowfall this year.

While some areas of Metro Detroit may have seen a slight bit of accumulation, Detroit recorded 0.1 inch of snow in December, according to National Weather Service data. On average, Detroit usually sees 9 inches of snow in December.

While Troy Clogg Landscape Associates welcomed the new year with a small job, the company expressed concern.

"It was just a real quick salting, partial application. Other than that, we really haven’t been out at all," DeLamielleure said. "We’re concerned about our guys getting enough hours. And we need them to be available for those snow events – for when it does snow."

On Tuesday, Troy Clogg Landscape Associates brought crews inside for training since there is no winter weather to clean up outside.

"We have the time," DeLamielleure said. "We’re going to train them, they need the hours."

"We generate our sales based on an average winter, so it’s going to be less than last year," he added.