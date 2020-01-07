Snowy owl swims along Lake St. Clair in rare video

A beautiful sight was captured in the waters of Lake St. Clair early Monday morning.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office shared video of a snowy owl swimming across the water.

Someone in the marine division saw the bird in the water and took the video.

The sheriff's office says they believe they've seen that same snowy owl in the area a number of times before.

Owls are not endowed with waterproof feathers but have been known to swim short distances in emergencies. Experts say swimming is not something an owl would ever choose to do voluntarily.

The sheriff's office provided no clue as to why this owl took to the water, but reminded everyone to be a good observer and to respect the creature and the land.