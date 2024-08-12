An order from the state to expand trail access to some electric bicycles will go into effect despite discontent from some riders who don't want to share the paths with the motorized options.

The Department of Natural Resources approved a land use order that was before the Natural Resources Commission last week, which opened up Class 1 e-bikes and some Class 2 e-bikes for those who receive permission from the state.

It's a major development for Michigan's trail network, which has historically been reserved for mountain bikers and those on foot or on horseback.

Concerns over what an electric bike might do to the quality of the trail - as well as the dangers that come with their potential speed while alongside other trail users - were among some of the issues that opponents took up when the DNR first pitched the rule change.

But opening up more opportunities for Michigan's cycling community means working to be "more inclusive," the DNR's park chief Ron Olson said.

"We anticipate all bikers and trail users will continue to practice appropriate trail etiquette so all users can be safe and enjoy the expansive natural-surface trail system," he said in a statement issued last week.

A Class 1 e-bike has a small rechargeable motor that can help give pedalers a boost while riding on a bike - or take over pedaling completely. In order to be allowed on the trails, the bikes cannot be equipped with a motor bigger than 750 watts.

The Class 2 e-bike, which includes a throttle and requires no pedaling, will only be allowed if someone secures a permit from the state. Most permits will be issued in the event of someone with mobility issues who wants to ride on trails.

"Today’s director approval makes trail riding easier for people who may not have the physical ability to ride a traditional bike," said Tim Novak, the DNR’s state trails coordinator. "This includes individuals living with disabilities, older adults and really anyone who wishes to experience some assistance as they ride a bicycle. Class 1 e-bikes require pedaling, providing a great health benefit to riders."

Trailheads will include new signage to help educate trail users about what is allowed.

The order goes into effect immediately.