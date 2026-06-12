Some I-94 ramp and service drive closures around Metro Airport scheduled this weekend

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The Brief Closures start on the westbound side of I-94 at Middle Belt and Merriman at 8 p.m. tonight. Asphalt repairs are being performed on ramps and service drives. Work is scheduled to be completed by 5 a.m. Monday, but is weather-dependent and may be canceled last-minute.



Westbound I-94 service drives and ramps will be closed at Middle Belt and Merriman roads for repair, starting Friday night at 8 p.m.

Timeline:

MDOT said that asphalt work will be done at each ramp, with the repairs scheduled to be completed by Monday morning – or earlier, depending on how quickly they are finished.

This work is weather dependent and may be canceled last minute.

The WB I-94 service drive and ramps to and from Middle Belt and Merriman closures will impact traffic to Detroit Metropolitan Airport from I-94.

Freeway access to Metro Airport is available on SB I-275 to Eureka Rd.

The ramps and service drive will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, June 15.

Impacted I-94 ramps to avoid:

WB I-94 from Oakwood Blvd to Wayne Rd, 1 LANE OPEN

WB I-94 ramp to Wayne Rd CLOSED

WB I-94 ramp to Pelham Rd/M-39 CLOSED

WB I-94 ramp to SB Oakwood Blvd CLOSED (ramp to NB Oakwood - open)

Eastbound I-94 ramps to northbound and southbound M-39/Southfield Freeway are closed.

The suggested detour is to go further east on eastbound I-94 to westbound US-12/Michigan Ave to M-39/Southfield.

Dig deeper:

Another I-94 closure to remember:

WB I-94 ramps to NB/SB M-39/Southfield Freeway are closed.

Detour is to use WB US-12/Michigan or go further west on WB I-94 to NB US-24/Telegraph to EB US-12/Michigan to M-39/Southfield.

Information regarding the Restore94 project can be found at Restore94.com. Construction locations can be found at Michigan.gov/drive. PLEASE DRIVE SLOWLY AND SAFELY THROUGH OUR WORK ZONES.

Spring 2027 reminder:

Reconstruction of the bridge carrying the Southfield freeway (M-39) over Ecorse Creek between I-94 and Outer Drive, requires lane and ramp closures in the I-94 and M-39/Southfield interchange.